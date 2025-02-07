TRADE SHOW REPORT Preface Show Partners With Ambercycle, Expands Eco Efforts

Boutique trade show Preface returned to Los Angeles Jan. 22–23. This time around, the event’s producer and BFF Studio founder Betsy Franjola further embraced the science of sustainability by hosting Preface LA at the West Adams headquarters of Ambercycle, the textile-to-textile recycling company and maker of cycora.

“This year marked a significant step forward in our commitment to sustainability—we began tracking our carbon footprint for the first time. It’s essential for our show to not only discuss change but to actively embrace it,” Franjola said. “One of the most impactful elements was our call to action: ‘What is just one thing you can do—personally or as a brand—to make a positive change in the industry?’”

According to Franjola, the call to action resonated with attendees who responded through engaging in conversations to share ideas that help elevate sustainable apparel making.

“Our goal is not just to showcase materials but foster collaboration and inspire actionable steps toward a more sustainable future,” Franjola said.

Franjola has been expanding her reach outside of Preface while remaining true to her eco-friendly and ethical mission. The apparel veteran recently launched the Hocking Hills Garment Center in her hometown of Buchtel, Ohio, to create employment opportunities in the area and promote domestic manufacturing. The center serves as an industrial sewing school and apparel manufacturer.

“Southeast Ohio offers a lower cost of living for a workforce looking for new industry opportunities,” said Franjola. “The goal is to bring living-wage manufacturing to the community. Incorporating one-piece flow lean manufacturing, our production methods eliminate waste and offer flexibility for small-batch to mid-size production needs.”

Launching HHGC was a true community effort, according to Franjola, who worked with different organizations to bolster resources and funding. Franjola found support through the Ohio University Social Enterprise Ecosystem; Survivors’ Advocacy Outreach Program, an organization that supports abuse survivors; a U.S. Dept of Labor wage grant; and the Athens County Economic Development Council, which aided HHGC by assisting to secure a $50,000 grant.