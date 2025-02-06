NEWS Saitex Launches Collections to Support Wildfire-Recovery Efforts

Saitex, which operates what’s considered the world’s cleanest denim factory right here in Los Angeles, has launched a new purpose-driven platform at sai-tex.com. The launch underscores the company’s commitment to driving change in ethical production and sustainability while affirming its focus on intentional design, human-centered initiatives and creating high-quality products with a purpose.

“Upcycling has always been at the core of what we do, so launching this platform was a natural next step,” creative director Suzanne Shpall of Saitex USA, told the California Apparel News. “We’d been developing this for over a year, focused on creating purpose-driven products that give materials a second life. But when the recent wildfires hit L.A., we knew we had to act fast.”

The first capsule collection available on the new Saitex platform, titled Forever L.A., features 28 pieces made possible through donations from such partner brands as Save Khaki, Edwin and Atelier & Repair. Each item is adorned with a special patch combining the L.A. acronym and the California poppy, symbol of resilience and beauty. One hundred percent of proceeds from the collection support wildfire-relief efforts through organizations including the American Red Cross, Southern California Emergency Network, L.A. Regional Food Bank and California Fire Foundation.

“With this platform, we’re transforming existing materials into new designs and directing the proceeds toward meaningful causes,” explained Shpall. “The Forever L.A. collection is a great example. These aren’t just clothes. This is a sustainable and enduring commitment to our beloved city and cherished community.”

And even when the fires are extinguished, Saitex will continue the philanthropy. Going forward, at least 10 percent of all platform sales will support environmental, human-centered initiatives, with new capsule collections already in the works. “This is just the beginning,” said Shpall. “We want to grow the platform, collaborate with more brands and keep finding new ways to reduce waste and create high-quality, sustainable products. The bigger goal is to change the way people think about fashion and shift its role in our lives. We’re committed to showing that ethical manufacturing and social impact can go hand in hand. We’re always looking for ways to make a real difference and support Earth-centered initiatives.”