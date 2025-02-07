TRADE SHOW REPORT Texworld and Apparel Sourcing Showcase Innovation























The Winter 2025 editions of Messe Frankfurt’s Texworld and Apparel Sourcing, held Jan. 21–23, were co-located at the Javits Center in New York City. Attendees from all segments of the industry enjoyed a number of educational options from an Exhibitor Pitch area to the debut of the Industry Insight Series of panels and talks where attendees heard from influential voices in the industry discussing topics from The State of Fashion 2025 to the complex issue of Textile-to-Textile Recycling: Scaling for Circularity.

“Right now we’re looking at sustainability and recycled materials as an option, but it’s really a necessity. We’re running out of resources, the time to act was yesterday,” said panelist Jen Hodo, business development and marketing manager for Birla Cellulose. Installations included a comprehensive and eye-catching Trend Showcase and a new Made to Move area that highlighted innovative materials from global manufacturers, who offered functional textiles and eco-friendly fabrics. “We also offer great education for small designers, startup brands and students, fostering the future of what’s next, who’s going to be coming to the shows and buying,” said Walker Erwin, marketing manager, fashion + apparel for Texworld.





Next-Gen Innovation Hub

Industry-leading innovations were introduced in animal-free and environmentally preferable replacements for conventional furs, leather and exotic skins such as plant-based fills, bamboo fibers, textile recycling and natural fibers from banana-plant waste.

Aryam Figueroa, director of design at New York–based GCE International, Inc., said anything we can do to preserve the environment is fantastic, especially in the home industry. “It’s nice to find an alternative to canvas, polys or synthetic fibers, and the fact that a company is using plant-based fibers like banana is amazing! It’s almost like a full leather and canvas, so you can use them for anything from furniture and cushions to handbags,” added Figueroa.





Global-exhibitor offerings

Exhibiting companies represented over 18 countries including pavilions from Mexico, Korea and Taiwan. Business is getting better since the pandemic, said Lydia Wu, exhibition and marketing for the Taiwan Textile Federation. “Inventories are lowering, and orders are picking up. We highly recommend this show for every Taiwan textile and apparel manufacturer to come here to meet and greet and forge relationships in the U.S. market, added Wu.

First-time exhibitor Label Weavers, with split production in the U.K. and Portland, Ore., is a family-owned label and tag group of experts who offered a wide variety of product specializing in smaller quantities for startup brands or specialty lines.“We can offer anything you’re looking for label-wise—woven, cotton, heat transfer, leather and faux leather,” said Megan Astley, manage for Label Weavers.

Another first-time exhibitor, Irvine, Calif.–based fabric company Jooya, took the opportunity to get in front of the trending, designers, fashion creators and buyers in New York. “The most popular fabrics these days are a four-way stretch for sports and activewear, nylon is ideal for outerwear, and some sustainable fibers to create the fabrics, which means it’s biodegradable, recycled material, so we are committed to a greener future,” said Huey Li, global business director for Jooya.

Tori Piscatelli, regional marketing manager, Americas for Lenzing, said she was encouraged by the panels that focused on sustainability. “There’s a lot of collaboration and people willing to connect the dots to make the change toward more-sustainable practices in the industry, and I think that’s at the root of who Lenzing is, it’s always about mindfulness and the sustainability aspect that’s not a gimmick to us, that is something that’s always been true to our company, and we’re seeing time and time again that the drive and energy are there and it’s just making those connections to get it to happen and push the needle forward,” said Piscatelli.

Another exhibitor LA Textile Show@CMC explained “New this LA Textile Show, which will run Feb. 25–27, will be a few key areas within the showcase, including an expanded European Collective featuring over 20 European companies, a Made In Japan area with over 12 premium Japanese mills, and the Turkish Textile Pavilion, featuring over 10 mills,” said the CMC events team. “Additionally, one of LA Textile’s goals for 2025 is to increase the sustainable and ethical resources offered at the show. We’re pleased to share that 70 percent our current exhibitor list offers sustainable and eco products, And our Seminar Program will spotlight topics focused on sustainability and social good from new partners such as Fibershed, the California Product Stewardship.”