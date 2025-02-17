TRADE SHOWS Setting the Pace: AmericasMart Atlanta Kicks Off 2025

Photo by ANDMORE







Atlanta Apparel kicked off the 2025 market season February 4–7 at AmericasMart Atlanta, attended by buyers from 38 states and 9 countries, with 20% of attendees visiting for the first time.





“Atlanta continues to set the pace for the industry," said Caron Stover, ANDMORE SVP, Apparel. “With this momentum, 2025 is shaping up to be a standout year for early trendsetting and order fulfillment.”





“This market was amazing,” said Janel Heinsen, Regional Sales Manager of exhibiting brand Joseph Ribkoff. “We hosted our first event here in Atlanta and it drew many buyers we’ve never worked with and led to many new accounts being opened with us. We also launched Fall this market and saw 48 appointments on the first day, which is more than normal.”





Photo by ANDMORE







“This industry is challenging, and it’s invaluable to connect with others who understand the struggles and are there to support each other’s growth and success,” said buyer Kristen Boothe-Lodes, owner of Tiny Town in Mobile, AL.





In Spring 2025, Atlanta Apparel will be presented as part of April Buying Week, a comprehensive, cross-category sourcing and shopping experience that brings Atlanta Apparel together with ANDMORE’s Formal Markets and Spring Market (Gift + Home). The integration of three major AmericasMart Atlanta market events into a single marketplace will give buyers access to myriad apparel, formalwear, gift and home resources in nearly 950 permanent showrooms and 400 temporary exhibits, all available in one location. This next edition of Atlanta Apparel runs April 1–4 at AmericasMart Atlanta. For more information, visit AmericasMart.com/Markets/april-buying-week.