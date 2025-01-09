Inside the Industry

NY Now, the leading trade show for gift, home and accessories, has unveiled its roster for the 2025 Winter Market. Taking place at the Javits Center Feb. 2–4, the event will offer a marketplace where iconic legacy brands and innovative newcomers converge, creating a destination for discovery and creativity. “NY Now offers attendees unmatched opportunities to connect with both established and emerging brands while gaining valuable insights from industry leaders,” said Matthew Mathiasen, NY Now show director. “With our marketplace and educational sessions, we provide a unique platform for discovering trends, building relationships and driving business growth.” The 2025 Winter Market will also spotlight brands that carry out NY Now’s commitment to diversity, including those that are female founded, BIPOC owned, LGBTQ+ owned, ethically produced, utilize clean ingredients and more.





ANDMORE’s Apparel Markets are set to deliver new programs and experiences in 2025 with a focus on education, enhanced buyer resources and fostering stronger community connections. These year-round initiatives are designed to empower retailers and exhibitors with tools to succeed and provide fresh ways to experience markets. “Based on attendee feedback, we are delivering more meaningful programs, inspiring content and memorable market experiences,” said Caron Stover, ANDMORE SVP, apparel. “With expanded partnerships, curated local activations and community-focused events, we are creating opportunities for retailers to gain insights, discover trends and build valuable connections throughout the year.” Beginning in February, Atlanta Apparel will launch Taste of Atlanta, showcasing neighborhoods throughout the city with free evening shuttles to dining and entertainment options.





As the menswear market evolves, buyers need a destination that understands and meets their needs. Enter The Men’s Edit @ WWIN, which launches Feb. 9–12 at The Expo at World Market Center, Las Vegas. This groundbreaking addition to the WWIN Show addresses a long-standing gap in the menswear market by offering a business-driven, order-writing platform for buyers and sellers seeking value, efficiency and style. The show will offer a carefully curated selection of over 80 menswear brands across such categories as style-forward suiting, outerwear, footwear and accessories. Designed with the needs of today’s retailers in mind, the show will provide a streamlined environment for order writing and discovery.