TEXTILE TRENDS These Color Stories Prove to Be No Less Than Transformative

Light disperses into seven primary colors from which a virtually infinite number of possibilities emerges—rather like fashion itself. But the mystery of color lies not in what is seen but rather what is unseen. Colors carry vibes; some are low and strong, earthy and powerful. Others, such as the violet spectrum, are more ethereal. And so the possibility emerges to use color not only like a painter using a canvas but also to express moods, feelings and states of mind.

This is what keeps designers perpetually inspired and fashion ever fresh.

We inaugurate 2025 by highlighting three color trends you'll be seeing a lot of in the year to come. Not only are they visually captivating, but they also express the challenging times, which call for poise and confidence to navigate successfully. Somewhere in these shades is the right one for the right moment, capable of carrying you through from a manic Monday to a magical Friday night.































































