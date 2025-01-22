TRADE SHOW REPORT Texworld and Apparel Sourcing—From the Show Floor: Day 2

The crowd was robust on day two of Messe Frankfurt’s Jan. 22 editions of Texworld and Apparel Sourcing at Manhattan’s Javits Center. Attendees including retailers to startup brands and designers learned about new technologies, fashion trends, new sustainable resources and factories. Exhibitors and the like were also busy making connections and fostering relationships.

Korea Pavilion

Fabric was the most common item showcased in the Korea Pavilion, entering its 10th year with Texworld and Apparel Sourcing. Twenty-seven exhibitors were on hand to show their knits, wovens and other compositions including 100 percent silk to vegan leather.

Glen Cho from the Korea Federation of Textile Industries said they wanted to show the New York market what they have to offer. “Korea’s fabrics are more affordable than China’s or Turkey’s; however, we focus on high-quality, long-lasting product,” said Cho. When asked about the K-pop wave, Cho said, “It’s a starting point to get people interested in Korea. The K-pop idols and celebrities wear clothing direct from Korea, garnering attention to Korean brands and product. The K-wave is having an impact in part because of the domino effect and the butterfly effect of how people are noticing that Korean fashion is good and wanting to know how to connect with manufacturers and mills.”

Texworld Trend Showcase

An attendee favorite returned with a Doneger I Tobe presentation of fashion trends for Spring/Summer 2026 in conjunction with a tour of the circular Trend Showcase featured on the trade-show floor.

The standing-room-only audience listened intently as Sara Rozansky, head creative for Doneger I Tobe presented three distinct stories woven together to create an eclectic tapestry. Rozansky explained how each represents a core tenet of the season, color, utility and tactility.

Whimsical Wit featured lively color, stimulating patterns, with a dose of sustainable and tactile materials. Engineered Expression utilized innovative materials and clever construction to maximize the utility and versatility of a garment. And Muted Modernism was a softer interpretation of futuristic fashion, where sleek silhouettes and straight edges were tempered with soft textures and luminous hues.

“We have the total colors so you can see how they play off of each other. Whimsical Wit and Muted Modernism definitely have pop colors that are very fun and vibrant, and Engineered Expression sort of anchors it all with these nice new neutrals. We like to show how they can mix and match and play together,” said Rozansky.

Next Gen Innovation Hub

The fourth installation of the Next Gen Innovation Hub continued the search for solutions to a more sustainable way to make clothing and provided a close look at some innovators, biomaterials and sustainable biomaterials in various stages of R&D, from pilot lab to scaling to being commercially available.

“We’ve got a new crop of innovators, some I’ve shown before but many I haven’t, and it ranges from fibers to nonwoven materials,” said Thomasine Dolan, sustainable material innovation consultant. “I’m really excited about this group because I have more fiber people than before, which I think the fashion world is really interested in because these have the potential to replace polyester in many cases, and I have an amazing group of next-gen leather.” Materials included plant-based fills, bamboo fibers, fibers made from banana stalks and some textile recycling.

Made to Move

Top requested product categories made it into the new Made to Move area featuring a curated selection of high-performance fabrics designed to meet the growing demand for sustainability, durability and flexibility. The space provided an opportunity for all to explore an array of cutting-edge materials from global manufacturers featuring functional textiles to eco-friendly fabrics that can be utilized in making outdoor gear, athleticwear or performance apparel.

“Made to Move provides attendees with a more hyper-focused view of what they can find here at the show in these product categories,” said Walker Erwin, marketing manager fashion + apparel, Texworld. “We have participants from a multitude of countries showing everything from children’s swimwear to fire-retardant fabric, so it’s really cool.”

Day three

Don’t miss the final day at Messe Frankfurt’s Texworld and Apparel Sourcing, which includes SG Files The Ripple Effect II / SS26 and Fashion AI.