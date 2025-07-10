80 FASHIONABLE YEARS California Apparel News through the 2020s

Fashion Relies on Hope and Community During COVID-19

By the end of 2020, the COVID-19 pandemic brought the apparel business to a crossroads. Despite this era of hardships, the fashion community persevered through charitable efforts. Ross Stores, Inc. and its charity, the Ross Stores Foundation, committed $1.5 million to COVID-19 relief. The Walmart Foundation donated an initial $50,000 to Masks4Farmworkers, by Los Angeles–based designer Mario De La Torre. Designers Malena Ruth and Kevan Hall made masks for workers at UCLA Medical Center, while Vans collaborated with workwear-and-kitchen-label Hedley & Bennett, creating more than 250,000 face masks.

Tragedy Moves Fashion Toward Equity

The George Floyd murder in May 2020 led to the rapid growth and influence of the Black Lives Matter movement. Fashion businesses examined their mistreatment of people of color and undervaluation of their contributions to popular culture. Many companies recognized the shortcomings of their inclusivity efforts. Veteran designer Kevan Hall, co-founder of the Black Design Collective, noted that the immediate commitments in 2020 were a good start but long-term change is needed most. “It remains to be seen if big brands and fashion corporations are taking it seriously,” Hall said.

On-site Trade Shows Return Following COVID-19 Hiatus

COVID-19 reduced trade shows to a primarily virtual calendar except for a few events including International Market Centers’ Atlanta Apparel as well as the Dallas Apparel & Accessories Market. Informa Markets Fashion, Clarion Events and the Tarsus Group joined forces to cautiously return to physical shows early in 2021. The events—the MAGIC Pop-Up Orlando, WWIN Orlando Showcase and OffPrice—were held Feb. 9–11 in Orlando, Fla. “Connecting face to face and tactile experiences are key components to how the fashion industry does business,” said Kelly Helfman, commercial president of Informa Markets Fashion.

Artistic Milliners Adds L.A.’s SFI to Its Denim Offerings

Star Fades International launched as the Los Angeles–based subsidiary of Pakistan’s Artistic Milliners, adding West Coast–based capabilities in wash-and-finish and design. SFI’s launch aligns with the apparel industry’s COVID-19 recovery by offering a United States–based option within the denim supply chain. “We chose L.A. as it has deep expertise when it comes to the art of jeans making and even today is the nexus for some of the most iconic premium-jeans brands in the world,” said Artistic Milliners Chief Executive Officer and SFI co-founder Omer Ahmed.

Coachella Signals a Return to Fashion

Many fashion-adjacent industries faced challenges following the COVID-19 pandemic including the music-festival business, which serves as the barometer for summer fashion trends. After a two-year hiatus, the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival returned to Indio, Calif., April 15–17 and April 22–24, 2022, as brands hosted stylish festivalgoers. Revolve hosted its party April 16–17 at the Merv Griffin Estates in La Quinta, Calif., while the sixth edition of ZOEasis, Rachel Zoe’s Coachella party, was held April 16.

Revice Denim Honored With 2022 MAFI

During the Oct. 8 Moss Adams Fashion Innovator award presentation at Hollywood, Calif.’s The Lighthouse ArtSpace, accounting and advisory firm Moss Adams chose Revice Denim as the winner of its 2022 honor. The award was presented to Revice to recognize its work as a California brand that positively impacted the market over the course of the year. “Getting the MAFI was an honor as Moss Adams is such a believer in and contributor to the apparel industry in Los Angeles,” Shai Sundry, creative director of Revice Denim, said.

ASU-FIDM Integration Offers Fresh Approach to Fashion Education

In 2023, Phoenix’s Arizona State University and downtown Los Angeles’ Fashion Institute of Design & Merchandising become a single powerhouse provider of higher fashion education. ASU’s integration of FIDM has aligned the schools’ programs to better serve students, with FIDM now having a place among ASU’s creative concentrations offered by the Herberger Institute for Design and the Arts. The ASU program offers a B.A. degree in fashion, which covers areas such as patternmaking, digital patternmaking, technical design, garment construction, merchandising, supply-chain management, retail management and branding.

Eco-fashion experts, suppliers, brands and industry shareholders came together to discuss the state of sustainability with the United Nations Conscious Fashion and Lifestyle Network, United Nations Office for Partnerships and the Fashion Impact Fund.

Experts Join U.N. Conscious Fashion and Lifestyle Network Annual Meeting

The United Nations Conscious Fashion and Lifestyle Network annual meeting with the United Nations Office for Partnerships and the Fashion Impact Fund on June 1, 2023, at U.N. headquarters in New York brought together sustainable-fashion experts, brands and sourcing professionals to discuss Sustainable Development Goals and challenges. During the year, the network grew 54 percent. The United States, U.K., India, France, Germany, Italy, Kenya and Brazil saw the highest engagement, according to Kerry Bannigan, executive director of the Fashion Impact Fund.





SB 707 Signed Into Law to Reduce Fashion Pollution

California governor Gavin Newsom signed into law Senate Bill 707, the Responsible Textile Recovery Act of 2024 on Sept. 28. This legislation represents the United States’ first Extended Producer Responsibility textile-recycling program. SB 707 holds producers responsible for the life cycle of their products and textiles. Producers are responsible for processes including repair, recycling and reuse. The goal of the bill is to reduce textiles that are sent to landfills while also supporting California’s development of upcycling and recycling initiatives.

Dallas Market Center Takes a Stand Against Tariffs

Dallas Market Center launched its “Stand With Main Street. Turn Off Tariffs” campaign in response to the Trump administration’s April 2 “Liberation Day” announcement of tariffs on imports into the United States from China. The initiative and its complementary petition advocated for a 90-day tariff pause. “It has become clear to our family-owned business that there is a small window of time to support Main Street retailers preparing for their holiday selling season and the companies providing their merchandise,” said Cindy Morris, president and CEO of the Dallas Market Center.