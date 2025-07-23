TRADE SHOW REPORT Texworld and Apparel Sourcing Summer NYC – From the Show Floor: Day 1

Messe Frankfurt’s Texworld and Apparel Sourcing Summer NYC editions, held July 23–25 at Manhattan’s Javits Center, are the go-to destinations for sourcing sustainable fabrics, and this season a wider array of offerings made for large attendee turnout.





“From emerging markets to industry leaders, our international exhibitor base reflects the global shift in sourcing strategies. Our events give buyers a direct line to the world’s most relevant suppliers—all under one roof,” said Walker Erwin, Marketing Manager Fashion + Apparel, Messe Frankfurt.

Uzbekistan Pavilion

Uzbekistan returned to Texworld for the second time featuring 12 exhibitors including family-owned private-label denim manufacturer Sultana Lyuks Biznes, LLC making its Texworld debut. “We want to show the world that Uzbekistan is competitive and has the ability to make things—we have manufacturers and factories that produce quality product,” said CEO Sultana Ilyaich.

Ho Chi Minh City Pavilion

The Vietnam Pavilion also returned for the second time featuring 12 exhibitors. FasLink provides ready-to-wear garment collections made from pineapple as well as ground-coffee fibers. “We believe that fashion is for wellness and makes life easier for people,” said Spring Tran, Chairman and CEO. who added that the garments provide function, odor control, UV protection, quick dry and absorption properties. Drink café, dress café.

Dead-stock Sourcing

Dead-stock materials are among the top categories requested by buyers so it made sense to create a new installation, Deadstock Sourcing, at Texworld NYC, Apparel Sourcing NYC and Home Textiles Sourcing. The area is dedicated to discovering the future of sustainable sourcing, upcycled materials and circular fashion solutions. “Dead stock plays a critical role in today’s fashion landscape. It’s not only a sustainable solution but also a source of creativity and innovation, which is why we’re excited to highlight it in this season’s new special feature area at Texworld,” said Esther Kim, Sales Manager Fashion + Apparel, Messe Frankfurt.

Textile Talks

The impressive lineup at Textile Talks included “Tariffs and Trade Wars: What’s Next?” and a standing-room-only crowd for Fall/Winter 2026/27 Trend Forecast by Trend House Inc. Trend House founder Nicki Gondell highlighted key trends for apparel, home and consumer markets that included key color palettes of forged depth, wild bloom with dark earth, and deep and dusty like you’d see on a forest floor. Think natural dusty greens and browns, cool reflections, and ocean waves with upcoming luminous blue for 2027 and scarlet bordeaux sophisticated reds. Some of the textures included faux fur, rustic, hairy and organic with space-dyed yarns to give the feel of texture and prints.

Textile Talks wrapped with a “Pop, Fizz & Chat: Happy Hour” with Texpertise’s own Claudia Franz, Director, Brand Management Interior and Contract Textiles. “Claudia brings the full weight of the Texpertise network into the room. This session was about more than geography—it was about giving brands a reliable path through today’s sourcing complexity, with real-world insight into where trust, innovation and opportunity intersect,” said Messe Frankfurt’s Erwin.

Complimentary exhibitor pitches and the educational roster continue tomorrow. The second day at Messe Frankfurt’s Texworld and Apparel Sourcing also includes the popular Texworld Trend Showcase and Talks plus the Next Gen Innovation Hub.