Texworld and Apparel Sourcing Los Angeles — From the Show Floor: Day 2

Texworld and Apparel Sourcing Los Angeles’ second day of its July 29–31 shows at the California Market Center attracted creative and business minds from different corners of apparel making and fashion design. The event’s blend of offering opportunities in relationship building combined with educational discussions brought together local Los Angeles professionals with their global counterparts.





Local Access to the Global Apparel Industry





Day 2 kicked off with an 11 a.m. Textile Talks session titled “EPR in Action: Navigating Compliance and Gaining an Edge,” followed by “Fall/Winter 2026/27: Inspirations on Color, Trend, Textiles and Apparel from DONEGER | TOBE” and “Kingpins Denim Talks: Plot Twists & Possibilities in Challenging Times.”





Hachy Mendez, a costume designer for ABC, visited the show to discover new trends in apparel technology. In addition to costume design, Mendez creates made-to-order designs for television and film.

“There was a big trend with 3D printing and embossing with fabrics. I am always looking for new technology,” Mendez said.

Forging relationships with potential partners across the globe is also a priority for Mendez, and India was at the top of her list during this visit, particularly for cotton from the region. Mendez relies on these two shows for its access to potential partners from around the globe.

“The global resources are top-notch. Most of the vendors are on a global level—not too many locals. It really opens the access to things we normally wouldn’t get our hands on. It takes us outside of our normal fabric district here in L.A.,” Mendez said. “It’s eye-opening to see what’s happening on a global level. Most of it does get manufactured overseas, so it’s nice to deal with the manufacturers in person and see what’s going on—on a global level.”

DONEGER | TOBE's trend analysis







Mendez also emphasized the value of Texworld and Apparel Sourcing Los Angeles’ Textile Talks and looked forward to the DONEGER | TOBE trend analysis.

“I always attend the color trend analysis when I go to these types of shows,” Mendez noted.

During “Fall/Winter 2026/27: Inspirations on Color, Trend, Textiles and Apparel from DONEGER | TOBE,” Shelda Hartwell-Hale, vice president of creative and merchandising, presented upcoming looks from Classic Cool, featuring traditional lines with an edge, to Bohemian Basics, dominated by standout styles that buck tradition. Hartwell-Hale also noted trends in denim with sophisticated newness and a return to pieces that speak to the connoisseur.

“There have been more of these structural ideas such as selvage denim. There is denim that is happening throughout design,” said Hartwell-Hale. “We see this really rich, raw denim.”

Texworld and Apparel Sourcing Los Angeles’ final day is July 31. Doors will open at 10 a.m. on the 10th floor of Building C at the California Market Center in downtown Los Angeles, and the Textile Talks session “Fall Winter 2026/2027 Seasonal Presentation From NellyRodi” with Jacqueline Ruhmor, managing director with NellyRodi North America, begins at 11 a.m.

It will also be the final day to register to win a trip to New York City for the January 2026 edition of Texworld and Apparel Sourcing NYC, sponsored by Superline Wholesale. Find the QR code on the show floor to enter.