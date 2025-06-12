NEWS Inside the Industry

Functional Fabric Fair is pleased to announce a new partnership with the Future Fabrics Expo. This strategic collaboration brings together two leading global platforms with a unified mission—to spotlight innovation in functional textiles, accelerate sustainable solutions and inspire progress across the textile industry. The partnership will debut during the summer 2025 edition of Functional Fabric Fair, held July 21–23 at the Javits Center in New York. This year’s event will kick off with the Day 0 Sustainability Workshop on the show’s first day. Future Fabrics Expo will have a dedicated space near the Functional Fabric Fair exhibition hall showcasing its Innovation Hub, a curated selection of innovative and next-gen materials. In addition, FFE will contribute to the education program with a presentation during the Expert Talks series. For more information, visit www.functionalfabricfair.com.





The annual ASU FIDM Fashion Council Brunch, Mimosa Mode, will take place June 27 at the ASU FIDM Museum at 919 S. Grand Ave. in Los Angeles. Special guests will include Larry McQueen, Hollywood costume historian and author, and Coleen Scott, costume designer, educator and author. The theme for the interview and panel discussion is “Costumes of Hollywood: Highlights from The Collection of Motion Picture Costume Design.” A gallery tour will follow the event, and McQueen and Scott will be available for book signing. Tickets are $100 per person and may be purchased by visiting eventbrite.com and searching “mimosa mode FIDM.” For further information, contact Kevin Jones at kevin.leslie.jones@asu.edu.





Dallas Market Center has announced the creation of the Bill Winsor Retailing Scholarship, a new endowed scholarship at Texas A&M University honoring the legacy of Bill Winsor, former president, CEO and chairman emeritus of Dallas Market Center. The scholarship will support upper-class members in the Mays School of Business and the Center for Retailing Studies who plan to pursue careers in retail or wholesale and is planned to be endowed at $100,000 or more. Administered by the Texas A&M Foundation, donations toward the scholarship are welcome and are tax-deductible to the extent permitted by law. Contributions may be made online, by mail or by contacting the Texas A&M Foundation directly. More information, including giving options, is available at www.dallasmarketcenter.com/billwinsor.



