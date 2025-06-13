TRADE SHOW REPORT Name Brands, Collaborations and Big Business at Las Vegas Licensing Expo























The Mandalay Bay Convention Center in Las Vegas was the pop-culture mecca for Informa Markets’ annual Las Vegas Licensing Expo, held May 19–21. LVLE attracted the world’s largest companies and brands in all categories such as Coca-Cola, Mattel, Netflix and Sony Pictures to foster relationships and forge new collaborations through licensing. Some 370 exhibitors from 29 countries and over 5,000 brands conducted big business at the world’s largest licensing trade show.

“The Licensing Expo is the perfect place to come to create new connections and to ink new deals. So much business is done at this show. People meet, deals are formed, contracts are signed,” said Elizabeth Foster, VP content and communications at Licensing International.

“Licensing has the ability to inject newness in more ways than any other strategy can,” said Sarah Jackson, global director of licensing for international fashion retailer Primark during the keynote, “The Future of Retail: Trends, Technology and the Evolving Consumer.”

“Creating a better experience with the product in stores transfers to the social-currency generation,” said Ada Dou, executive vice president and chief product officer of the MINISO Group. “In the future, the physical store will become the offline gathering place for interest-based communities,” added Dou.





Apparel plays key role

Licensing International’s Global Licensing Industry Study reported that in 2024 sales of licensed products and merchandise reached $369.6 billion, with the leading category being apparel, at 55.6 percent.

New, fun and innovative partnerships in apparel and footwear show massive growth in terms of licensing, with collaborations across all categories like the unordinary Dr. Martens limited-edition collection celebrating the Netflix character Wednesday’s trademark midnight black hues. Another unordinary matchup: Kate Spade and Heinz ketchup.

“We do shows all over the world, and this licensing show is one of our best to meet new retailers who are into collaborations and other people who just want to license from us,” said Rick Wormell, art director at Maui and Sons. The Pacific Palisades, Calif.–based surf and skate line known for its signature designs and iconic logo has been licensed in over 100 countries since the 1980s.

Disney Consumer Products made its exhibit exciting with displays from several films including the “Toy Story” franchise celebrating its 30th anniversary this year. The company created a splash to connect with its partners and plan the launch of five films next year including “Toy Story 5.”

“Everyone loves to wear their favorite character. We have some of the highest affinity with Buzz and Woody at the front, so I think making sure we’re partnering with our great apparel partners is really a basis of our success,” said Robyn Tiehen, director of global brand commercialization for Disney PIXAR.

Airstream iconic travel trailers launched its Dreamer lifestyle brand in collaboration with the iconic Peanuts brand to create unique outdoors meets fashion apparel including sleeping bags transformed into wearable garments.

“We wanted to make apparel that was transformational for people who can wear it in so many situations outdoors—fashion things that are very wow, in your face, that people are going to know it’s Airstream,” said Bonita Segall, retail sales consultant for the brand.

Jan Sussman, director of sales at the Fullerton, Calif.–based All Pacific Apparel, was surprised to see so many people needing its blanks. “The business has changed a lot, and there are people coming here to do their deals and they may be the same guy that may be manufacturing or need a blank, so it’s been good.”





Technology leads the way

Apparel brands diving into licensing should check out Dependable Solutions. Based in Los Angeles, it streamlines the process for licensees, licensors and agents with tools for contract management, royalties, approvals and asset sharing.

“Our software also connects with systems used by authentication label providers and sales or finance teams,” said Rhys Fleming, sales and marketing director.

China-based the XTOOL retail studio with warehouses in Northern California empowers retail experiences with on-site customizations such as its in-store laser solution that can engrave on practically any material.

“The software is free to use; you don’t need a license. Just connect your USB cable to your laptop to connect without the internet,” said Chloe Fu, XTOOL marketing specialist.





Changing dynamics and trends

• Nostalgia is ever evolving with new styles. Consumers often turn to brands they know, love and trust.

• Music is an enormous growth category. Music-inspired fashion taps into that emotional connection between the fan and artist.

• Experiential retail and location-based entertainment embraces the fandom to create excitement and energy. Consumers want more-exciting in-store immersive experiences and Instagram-able moments.

• Video games capture the loyalty of the gamer in fashion collaborations.