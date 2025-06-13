RUNWAY: LOS ANGELES Learning By Design

For over two centuries educating students in fashion design, Los Angeles Trade-Technical College, Otis College of Art and Design, and Woodbury University have celebrated their design students at graduation fashion shows, and this year was no exception. Drawing inspiration in a range of categories, this season’s offerings lit up the runway.

For more looks, see the links below.



Woodbury Students Design to Their Own Voices

LATTC Celebrates 100 Years of Fashion at Gold Thimble Fashion Show

Otis Enters the Realm of the Kaleidoscope at Its Annual Fashion Show