TECHNOLOGY Fashion for Good, Microfibre Consortium Aim for Breakthrough

Fashion for Good and The Microfibre Consortium have released “Behind the Break: Exploring Fibre Fragmentation,” a landmark project they hope will advance the knowledge needed to mitigate the root causes of fiber-fragment pollution. The project brought together major fashion brands including adidas and Levi Strauss & Co., with Under Armour joining as a project partner.

Fiber fragmentation is a significant topic of concern across the industry, with studies highlighting the potential threat to ecosystems and human health, underscoring the need for the development of effective strategies aimed at mitigating the negative impact of fiber fragments.

In recent years, several domestic and industrial mitigation efforts have been developed to capture fiber fragments before they enter air, water and soil. However, the focus lies in reducing fiber fragments from entering the environment downstream, rather than tackling the problem at the source. The “Behind the Break” project seeks to identify the root causes of fiber fragmentation within manufacturing processes, such as different dye methods, focusing on cotton and polyester knits.

The project includes various testing methods, leveraging the expertise of partners such as Paradise Textiles, the fabric segment of Alpine Group.

“We recognize that the future of the fashion and textile industry hinges on our ability to address challenges like fiber fragmentation head-on,” said Lewis Shuler, head of innovation at Alpine Group and Paradise Textiles. “Our objective is to identify processes and strategies that mitigate fiber pollution through informed textile design and manufacturing processes. We’re excited about continuing this critical work and pioneering innovative technologies that can reshape the industry for the better.”

Project partners envision this initiative as a movement that relies on ecological-solution development as a catalyst for progress in the fashion space.

“Our partnership with Fashion for Good and The Microfibre Consortium is critical because we’re not just aiming to reduce shedding,” said Elsa Parente, co-CEO and CTO of Positive Materials. “It’s about finding that balance where environmental responsibility drives innovation, not compromises it.”