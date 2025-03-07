TRADE SHOW REPORT IFJAG Gives Back





















The February 2025 edition of the International Fashion Jewelry & Accessory Group (IFJAG), drew an exclusive and vetted group of pre-qualified wholesalers and large-volume buyers looking to write orders in the costume-jewelry and accessories categories.

New trends showcased for Spring and Fall 2025 included mixed metal such as brass and gold- and silver-plated earrings, and rings from New York-based La Radiant.

Los Angeles’ Bella & Company also offered brass pieces within its array of necklaces.

Charms are popular this season, particularly for keychains and purses, with Essence NY exhibiting these accessories in brass, mesh, rhinestone, pearl, paper, glass and shells.

“This is the greatest place to buy goods for your store or wholesale. It really is everybody in one place and it’s perfect because it’s done here [in Las Vegas], Orlando and, now, Charlotte, N.C., and I can’t wait. I’ve never been there,” said Kenneth Bell, from jewelry wholesaler Kenneth Bell Imports, located in Toronto.

Bell added that, for fall, he looks for bigger statement pieces and bold color from brands like Ashville, N.C.-based Relics Inc. The brand is manufactured in the Philippines utilizing all-natural materials that are native to the region including shell, coconut and wood to create handmade works of art.

While expressing his gratitude and excitement for the launch of the upcoming Charlotte, N.C., show in May, IFJAG Executive Director Don Valcourt humbly acknowledged the recent natural disasters around the United States.

“The organization and our board of directors agree, it’s time to give back and pay it forward. We see it on TV; all the kids suffering, the families and what these hospitals are trying to do, so we are donating to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital and more. We owe it to give back to the community,” said Valcourt.