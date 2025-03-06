NEWS Inside the Industry

Dallas Market Center is bringing together Apparel & Accessories Market and Total Home & Gift Market, March 25–28. The combined market will offer an efficient way to source trending apparel, footwear and fashion accessories alongside of top gift, home décor, holiday and lifestyle brands. With an expansive selection of new and in-demand products, buyers can discover everything they need in one location. “Bringing these two markets together once a year creates an incredible buying opportunity,” said Cindy Morris, president and chief executive officer of Dallas Market Center. “With apparel, accessories, gift, and home décor all in one place, buyers can easily explore trends across multiple lifestyle categories and discover the latest products in a convenient marketplace.” Pre-registration, which is the exclusive method to receive a FastPass for quicker entry, is now available at dallasmarketcenter.com.





The Port of Los Angeles recently honored the 70th anniversary of the International Association of Ports and Harbors (IAPH), recognizing the global ports organization’s outstanding work for seven decades on critical issues facing ports around the world. The milestone was celebrated at a Port of Los Angeles-sponsored networking event during the Trans-Pacific Maritime Conference (TPM25), organized by S&P Global, held at the Long Beach Convention Center. TPM is an annual gathering of senior-level professionals in the global shipping and logistics industries. Kicking off the Port’s networking event, Port Executive Director Gene Seroka noted the historical significance of the IAPH tribute. Los Angeles’ Roosevelt Hotel was the site of the first IAPH conference in 1955, the result of a U.S.-Japan initiative to increase cooperation.





UNIFI, maker of REPREVE, has released its 2024 Sustainability Snapshot, which offers critical insights and transparency into the company’s ongoing efforts to provide more-sustainable materials at scale and reduce reliance on virgin goods. Highlights include reaching the milestone of 950 million T-shirts worth of textile-and-yarn waste recycled to date, reinforcing the company’s goal of processing the equivalent of 1.5 billion T-shirts by 2030. UNIFI has also recycled 42 billion landfill-bound plastic bottles to date. This past year also saw the growth of REPREVE’s textile-to-textile offerings to new levels with the launch of REPREVE Takeback staple fiber and ThermaLoop insulation, powered by REPREVE’s Textile Takeback process. The latter received two prestigious awards, including the SEAL Sustainable Product Award and Just Style Award for Circular Product Launch.





YKK Corporation won the top prize at the Orange Innovation Award 2024, which aims to promote the development of products and services in a variety of industries and fields that help people with dementia solve issues in their daily lives and accomplish the things they want to do. Awards are given to user-friendly products and services that have been developed with an emphasis on the process of co-creation with people with dementia. YKK has been championing a “participation-based development” approach, where zippers that are easy for anyone to open and close are developed and improved through direct dialogue with people with dementia who have handled the products.