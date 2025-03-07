TRADE SHOW REPORT Las Vegas Apparel Aims to Please





















ANDMORE’s Las Vegas Apparel (LVA) and Womenswear in Nevada (WWIN) continued to build on the success and collaboration of their co-located markets, bringing together a diverse mix of brands for a third season at the Expo at World Market Center held Feb. 9-12.

“We’re pivoting and evolving in real time,” said Caron Stover, ANDMORE’s senior vice president of apparel. “We’re listening to our buyers—what they need and are looking for while attending market for WWIN and LVA. We’re just making this as easy as possible for the buyer so they can come here and write their orders. These aren’t just two separate shows in one space.”

Oversized bohemian-chic brand GiGiO, which is based in Los Angeles, featured a blue and crème three-quarter sleeve midi-dress with adjustable straps and lace detail.

A multicolor satin leopard-print midi-dress with smocking on the waist was the hot item at Los Angeles brand glam.

Junior and young-contemporary brand Timing is designed in Los Angeles and exhibited its two-piece set in bold geometric prints with an airy and breathable crinkle-textured fabric.

The No. 1 seller at Easel from Vernon, Calif., is the 100 percent cotton mineral-wash cargo pant with relaxed fit. “It’s so popular because it’s comfy, stylish loungewear that people like to dress up with,” said Daye Pak, Easel’s show manager.

The Boutique Hub: Trend Talk provided insights for Bess Fondrick who owns neverenoughcutestuff.com, an online business based in Highlands Ranch, Colo. “I wanted some help to improve and evolve. I felt like I needed more focus,” said Fondrick. “That, combined with vendors being receptive to a smaller entity like myself, are making a big difference.”