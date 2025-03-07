TRADE SHOW REPORT MAGIC Women’s Brands Showcase Comfort and Style























Buyers from around the world came to MAGIC Women’s to check out the latest trends in women’s young contemporary, modern sportswear and contemporary collections.

This year, MAGIC Women’s introduced Contemporary at MAGIC, a new curated community featuring an assortment of women’s apparel, footwear and accessories brands at contemporary price points.

Trends included denim, naturals and neutrals, as well as bold colors, linens, midi and babydoll dresses, feminine, comfortable pieces and loungewear.

“What keeps me coming back is the energy, the fashion—of course—and the connections you make over the years,” said Karen France, owner of Mainstream Boutique in Morgan Hill, Calif.

San Diego-based lotus & luna, an accessories and ath­leisure brand, offers goods handmade in Thailand by artisan villagers. The top seller during the show was a relaxed-fit wide-leg pant in 100 percent cotton.

Brands that boast Golden State roots saw demand for an array of styles that ranged from California-cool pieces to embellished apparel. Lake Elsinore, Calif.– based label Look Mode is made in Milan, and sells casual looks in linen and cotton with a bit of metallic shimmer.

A hot item by Lovelo, which is based and designed in Los Angeles and Vernon, Calif., was the brand’s babydoll minidress with floral print, ballon sleeve, smocking and square necktie back.

Top-selling designs for Los Angeles’ Jade by Jane included anything with a checkered print and the brand’s mesh maxi dress-overlay animal print. DV Jeans was in Las Vegas from Los Angeles to showcase denim pants and jackets bedazzled with camouflage and multicolor rhinestones.

Dusty Rose, which is designed in Los Angeles, displayed contemporary dresses in fabrications including lace, denim and satin.

“Las Vegas continues to be the destination for the fashion community to collaborate and spark innovation,” says Jordan Rudow, vice president of MAGIC. “This season we diversified our offerings through a robust line-up of international exhibitors and the introduction of new brands which made up more than 22 percent of the show.”