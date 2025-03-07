ALL THAT GLITTERS NYFW Powered By Art Hearts Fashion Showcases Emerging, Veteran Designers























Art Hearts Fashion returned to New York Fashion Week at The Angel Orensanz Foundation with a Feb. 6-9 run, delivering another vibrant celebration of diverse designers.

“Art Hearts Fashion started as a platform to merge fashion, art and philanthropy,” said Erik Rosete, founder of Art Hearts Fashion. “[It] has grown into a global movement that exceeds anything I initially envisioned. What surprised me most is how it’s become a true incubator for emerging designers, while also attracting some of the biggest names in the industry. The level of media attention, the community we’ve built and the impact we’ve had on shaping fashion week experiences in major cities have been beyond my expectations.”

The event featured California brands such as Cross Colours, Kenneth Barlis, Kimia Arya, Maribel Julcahuanca and Mister Triple X. It offered a dynamic mix of both established and emerging talent from around the globe including Bad Pink, Bad Sisters, Carlos Pineda, Chavelis Playhouse, Danny Nguyen, Diana Couture, Electric Circus NYC, Giannina Azar, Glaudi, Haus of Harleen, Herwin Cardoza, Lena Mars, Matilda Couture, Milla Stone, Monday Blues Studio, NIF Global x London School of Trends, Pia Boltev, Rajeev Fernando, Raul Penaranda, Samuel Gärtner, Soid Studios and Tiffany Rae. The event also included childrenswear from Alycesaundral, Mila Hoffman and Wanda Beauchamp, in addition to a collection from pet-fashion designer Anthony Rubio.

Rosete has ambitions for cultivating growth and influence with the production that he founded in 2011. “I want to continue expanding Art Hearts Fashion as, not just an event, but a lifestyle and cultural movement,” he said. “This means elevating our experiences with larger-scale productions, more strategic global partnerships, and integrating new technology like AI and digital fashion.

“Sustainability is also a major focus,” he added. “We’re looking at ways to support designers who prioritize ethical fashion. Beyond that, I’m passionate about expanding into new cities, bringing Art Hearts to even more international audiences and continuing to push boundaries in how fashion is experienced.”