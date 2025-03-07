TRADE SHOW REPORT Problem Solving at SOURCING at MAGIC























Sustainability continued to be the theme for the participating global exhibitors and attendees at SOURCING at MAGIC. SOURCING partnered with Hey Social Good to host a lounge and fashion-tech pitch space, and featured a sustainability gallery that highlighted verified sustainable exhibitors that included: Evteks, alec group, Lucky Textile Mills, Private, Bermasi Fashion and GBS Trend.

“We always come here to see what’s going on in sourcing because by sourcing you understand what’s going on in fashion,” said Lucia Durban, from men’s resort wear brand Soloio, which is based in Bogota, Colombia.

Los Angeles Apparel, which manufactures its goods in L.A., just launched a hoodie line with drip-dye garments. “We developed it with our own dye house; each piece is hand dipped to create a nuevo—not quite woodland or camouflage—look,” said Chris Wiggin, a buyer with Los Angeles Apparel.

SIDI exhibited as part of Portugal Sourcing. “This is our first time here and we’re hoping to work with the U.S. Market,” said Rosaria Barbosa Morais, commercial and fashion designer at SIDI. They provide textiles from organic cotton, recycled cotton and recycled polyester to European flex.

The Fashion Technology Hub featured the latest digital innovations in tools, machinery and devices to support progress in the apparel industry. Tukatech, Aims360, QIMA and Aoking Technology Co., Ltd. showcased their latest advancements to support the quickly evolving apparel business.

South Korea’s Style AI bridges the gap between the artistic aspects of fashion development and technology by streamlining the design process. A user describes the desired silhouette and the software brings it up on the screen. Different details can be changed, such as adding sleeves or lengthening a garment, changing colors and prints to get the exact preferred look.

First-time Sourcing exhibitor and Seattle-based company aimirr may be the solution for online clothing brands that need to solve the issue for customers who buy a product only to find it does not fit. This AI-powered body measurement and virtual-fitting app provides an avatar with contactless body camera to scan and calculate body measurements, and claims to provide 99 percent accuracy for the perfect fit in under a minute.

Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) college buddies Carl Justin Kamp and Yujun Wang developed Fiteasy, a 3D technology to reshape footwear manufactured in Indianapolis, Ind. The app scans the feet to create a 3D foot model that is sent to a 3D printer and takes approximately four hours to make.

This is the seventh show in Sourcing for CAD patternmaker Samshek Inc., based in New York and manufactured in Deli, India. “We create multiverse designs starting from MOQ5, everything from implementing sketch design to manufacturing your product with production timelines in three to four weeks,” Samshek co-founder Abhishek Bajaj.

“Our partnership with Hey Social Good led to the sustainability gallery this season, highlighting over 30 verified sustainable exhibiting brands at the show as well as sustainability kiosks for attendees to learn more about the organizations represented,” said Edwina Kulego, vice president of PROJECT & International. “We will continue to be the leading resource for the industry, offering an international and diverse range of options for our guests to discover.”