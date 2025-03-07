TRADE SHOW REPORT Project and MAGIC Men’s Elevates Streetwear and Men’s























Denim and skate culture dominated Project, as the show drew in buyers with a skate park, simulated golf and several activities that set the mood for attendees to connect with exhibitors.

Los Angeles’ Rock Revival celebrates its 20th anniversary this fall with men’s and women’s collections that included the new fit, ‘Millie’ high-rise wide-leg women’s pant with inverted fleur-de-lis and badges on the inside pocket.

Merrill Golf, a brand made in Los Angeles and based in Costa Mesa, Calif., makes 100 percent cotton T-shirts and sweatshirts.

“I named the brand after my grandfather. I always wanted to do it,” said Brandon Kawai, founder of Merrill Golf.

Costa Mesa, Calif.–based Memory Lane featured nostalgic and elevated streetwear that caters to everyone from young men to the brand’s loyal consumers. The label’s drawstring flyer sweats and flame zip hoodie with rivets and rhinestones resonated with buyers.

Verdict Still Out is a non-binary brand proudly made in Atlanta, Ga., which was supported by the MMGNET Fashion for Change (MFC) incubator program that celebrated burgeoning talent from underrepresented communities.

“Verdict makes elevated pieces that transfer between men and women and the seasons,” said Jason Scott, creative director at Verdict Still Out. The 100 percent-cotton denim snap set features chaps-style pants with a snap that allows the style to transition into shorts for the summer, and a vest with attachable sleeves creating a trucker jacket for winter.

Los Angeles-based 7 For All Mankind displayed both its men’s and women’s collections. The brand featured novelty fashion pieces for women with wide-leg denim for Fall, and miniskirts and jacket sets with pleats and embellishments for Summer.

“Providing a variety of interactive offerings allows us to engage with our audience on a deeper level while also educating on consumer trends in the market,” notes Edwina Kulego, vice president of Project and International.