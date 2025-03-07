TRADE SHOW REPORT WWIN Builds on Legacy, Introduces The Men’s Edit





















The third season of Womenswear in Nevada co-located with ANDMORE’s Las Vegas Apparel (LVA) continued to grow its fashion ecosystem.

“We’re going to make a woman beautiful,” said Connie Kye, owner and designer of IC Collection, which is made in Los Angeles. Kye showcased her line of designs that range from fashionable casual to dinner-wear items for Immediate to Fall delivery. She was happy to show her asymmetrical jacket with big-button detail in a new jacquard print with crew collar and wide cuff sleeves.

Dexterous, which is made in Los Angeles, focused on missy and contemporary looks for moms, but are comfortable and sexy at the same time. Gearing up for the Fourth of July, the brand’s representatives fielded orders for rayon and cotton wide-leg yoga pants designed with hand-stamped stars and hearts, fringe jackets and tank tops.

I Love Linen featured a distressed-denim six-button Sgt. Pepper jacket with epaulets coupled with pants that included camouflage details, and distressed-trim drawstring closure and elastic waist.

Recognizing the expanding needs of buyers, WWIN launched a new category; The Men’s Edit, with 45 men’s exhibitors.

“We were approached by some men’s brands that were looking for a new home they could do business with; someone that had the same ethos they wanted,” said Melissa K. Montes, vice president of WWIN. “We were astonished to see what the crossover was and how many attendees wanted to buy both men’s and women’s.”

Bruce Banafsheha, president of Tiglio Inc., based in Los Angeles, spearheaded the new venture with show management. Notable men’s exhibitors included Luchiano Visconti; Mezlan Shoes and Stacy Adams.

“They rolled out the red carpet. We wound up with more exhibitors than expected for this launch and have requests for next season,” said Banafsheha. “Men’s brands that have great in-stock programs that allow retail stores to stay in business and have huge margins,” noted Banafsheha.

“I was pleasantly surprised because I come here with my wife to purchase women’s. Half of our store is for women. I saw The Edit in the events list and I thought it was interesting. I was ready to check it out. It’s good,” said Gerhard Bendl, owner at La Jolla, Calif.-based Custom Shirts of La Jolla.