FASHION Structure Without Stiffness: Bella+Canvas Expands Its Heavyweight Collection

Eight new styles provided greater versatility for layering, customization and embroidery. | Photo by Breakaway/KURSZA







Premium blank apparel maker Bella+Canvas has expanded its Heavyweight Collection with eight new styles across three fabric weights—6 oz., 7.5 oz. and 10 oz.—offering even greater versatility for layering, customization and embroidery. Designed for creators, the Heavyweight Collection redefines blanks with craftsmanship, bold styling drawn from street culture, skateboarding, music and art, and the versatility to serve as a canvas for self-expression. Each garment is designed with precision tailoring, ensuring an elevated silhouette and supreme comfort, while the heavier fabrics offer structure without stiffness.





For creators, the collection allows for such customizations as embroidery, screen printing and appliqués. “The expansion of the Heavyweight Collection is about giving our diverse, creative community a new canvas to be the most impactful creators,” said Michelle Yu, creative director at Bella+Canvas. “As a brand we’ve always strived to be best in class, and it shows in the silhouettes and quality of our blanks.”





One of Bella+Canvas’s clients to embrace the collection and its creative possibilities is the Breakaway Music Festival, one of the nation’s largest. Said Victoria Novosel, senior director of marketing at Bella+Canvas, “Partnering with the Breakaway Music Festival has been an exciting way for us to show how merchandise can make a real statement. At both their Breakaway Dallas and Breakaway Arizona festivals earlier this month, our heavyweight hoodies sold out almost instantly. Fans felt the difference and told us this year’s merch was more premium. We’re proud to see such an incredible response as we bring our new Heavyweight Collection to festivals across the country.”





Explore the full range at BellaCanvas.com.