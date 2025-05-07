TECHNOLOGY Traceable and Transparent, Effective and Affordable, TextiMag Is the Only Product of Its Kind on the Global Fashion Market





If there’s an aluminum-free deodorant in your bathroom, then you’re already familiar with ICL Special Minerals and its innovations—especially when it comes to odor management.





Now, the $8 billion Israel-based company is targeting the apparel and textile sectors with the unveiling of TextiMag, a radical new all-natural odor-management treatment for activewear. TextiMag is traceable and transparent, effective and affordable, and comes from a source rich in world history.





The California Apparel News caught up with England-based Oya Barlas Bingul, Senior Manager, Business Development & Marketing, for TextiMag, to get the story.





CAN: Tell us how you came to spearhead this new project.





OBB: ICL is a specialty mineral and chemical company, but this new innovation has taken us into a new industry. I’ve been in the global textile and apparel industry 23 years, mostly focused on the commercial side, at companies such as Lenzing, and over the past decade I’ve been focused on circular processes and technologies and next-generation solutions for the textile industry and global brands.





CAN: What exactly is TextiMag?





OBB: It’s a new technology helping handle odor management using magnesium, aimed at the activewear and lingerie segments. We deliver performance as well as sustainability with magnesium processed from the Dead Sea, which goes to the textile industry as a finishing treatment, giving natural odor protection while also protecting durability and performance. It’s absolutely skin-friendly and is eco-friendly without any harsh chemicals. Manufacturers can put it on textiles or garments in either a laundry or spray process.





Oya Barlas Bingul











CAN: Explain the benefit to consumers.





OBB: For the end user, the benefit is you don’t need to wash a garment as often. You don’t have permanent stains, especially with polyester fibers, which on activewear is a big problem. ICL also supplies magnesium to the cosmetics and supplements industries. Our high-grade magnesium is taken right from the waters of the Dead Sea, not from mining, and is more pure.





CAN: Where are you in the rollout of this new technology?





OBB: We launched last October at Performance Days in Munich, Germany, and also showed at Functional Fabric Fair in Portland, Oregon. We already have early adopters and a technical hub set up in Istanbul and have Taiwan and China onboarding our manufacturing site. The strategic side is a push and pull, so I’m working to make the manufacturers ready for the brands while working to educate brands on the value proposition. But it’s ready for anyone who wants to try it, and we’re in the trial phase with many brands I unfortunately can’t name.





CAN: What is the extra cost per garment, and will they come with TextiMag hang tags?





OBB: We’re very much keen to have co-branding for the visibility and outreach. As for the cost, it’s absolutely economical and attractive for the vast number of brands and manufacturers. It depends on the region, but we are definitely priced better than anything else out there as a new technology.





CAN: And you basically have no competitors, correct?





OBB: Yes. Right now there is nobody using magnesium as an odor-management treatment. Magnesium is also a byproduct from the refining process used for other industries, so all the minerals that come out of the Dead Sea are fully used, with nothing going to waste. And that’s how the company has grown for over 100 years.





CAN: What about manufacturers based in the United States?





OBB: Because ICL is a global company, we already have an office in the U.S. so it’s easy for us to build up this market and operate here directly. Although we have a large corporation behind us, I’m acting like a startup. So we’re very flexible and yet I have everything I need.





CAN: What should a reader do who’s interested in TextiMag? How do they find a manufacturer who offers it, or do they begin offering it themselves?





OBB: Just contact us and we’ll guide them through what they need for trials and tests. We’ll connect them with a team depending on where they’re sourcing from. Just send an email to textimag@icl.com including your requests. Some amazing questions are coming in such as one big brand that asked whether TextiMag can be used on shoe soles. We’re open to that in product development with either their supply chain or ours, and this is really where my experience in global manufacturing and the value chain comes into place.