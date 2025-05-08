SUSTAINABILITY Nexus Moda Observes Earth Day With Eco-Fashion Leaders

Earth Day 2025 at the California Market Center had a fresh look with Nexus Moda, an event presented by Showroom 316, on April 22. The event blended fashion, art and technology—a concept from producer Carmen Harp and executive producers Marina Leight and Natashia Lunt.

“The goal is for Nexus Moda to grow into an international organization that provides resources and mentorship to emerging talent and builds a bridge between fashion, art and technology from an ethical lens,” said Harp.

Nexus Moda featured a roster of panel discussions covering topics such as “Building Consumer Trust Through Transparency & Ethical Practices,” “Algorithm vs Authenticity,” “Building a Brand From the Ground Up & The Importance of Community,” and Denim Dudes’ trend presentation by Amy Leverton and Shannon Reddy.

Artist installations featured works by Alex Casillas, Penny Gac, Madison Jewelinski, Amber Kollar, Shelby Stasenska and Laura Stewart.

The event shifted to runway presentations that highlighted the work of established designers Natashia and Phlemuns in addition to fashion’s next generation. Nexus Moda’s student fashion show featured designs from Luxi Deng and Nola Hill of ASU FIDM, Maya Peats of Otis College of Art and Design and Jay Tryon of Los Angeles Trade-Technical College. Tryon was selected by judges Jonnoy Wujek, Poppy Liu and Mark Indelicato as the winner of Nexus Moda’s student runway competition and was awarded a business-and-design mentorship from Nexus Moda and a six-month placement at Showroom 316.

Student upcycling-competition honors were awarded to David Parong of ASU FIDM for his piece “Nature’s Algorithm.” Competition judge Manny Jackson of Thread Hous Co selected Parong’s work, which will be exhibited at Showroom 316. The emerging designer also received a new home serger machine from Ace Sewing.

“Every step counts. Every choice counts,” noted Jackson. “Be mindful of the choices, and when you are mindful of the choices share those as well so we can focus on learning from one another versus bashings and beating up one another for the things we may do differently.”