MANUFACTURING ARGYLE Haus Supports Emerging Brands With Incubator Launch

Los Angeles–headquartered design house and manufacturer ARGYLE Haus of Apparel has launched its Fashion Incubator as a program that provides comprehensive domestic planning, development, production and promotion for emerging brands. The program connects brands and designers with a single partner through all steps, including technical design, patternmaking, sampling, e-commerce build-out, content development and public-relations support.

Incubator relationships with ARGYLE Haus of Apparel allow brands to grow domestically, which affords timely communication during sampling and production processes at locations that are easily accessible. The company’s showroom is located in The New Mart in downtown Los Angeles’ fashion district, while its manufacturing facility is in the San Fernando Valley. As it serves its partners through its domestic facilities, ARGYLE Haus of Apparel offers accountability through all stages, affording peace of mind to brand founders and designers as they build their businesses.

“We built the Incubator to give serious founders a real alternative to the trial-and-error journey,” said Houman Salem, CEO of ARGYLE Haus of Apparel. “As one of the leading clothing manufacturers in the U.S.A.—and among the most experienced clothing manufacturers in Los Angeles—we bring every discipline under one roof: design, development, production, digital and investor relations. The focus on execution, right here in our L.A. factory, lets brands move from idea to market with confidence.”

ARGYLE Haus of Apparel notes that it has supported the launch of more than 1,000 clothing brands during its 11 years in business, boasting capabilities for both small-run and larger production. The company has manufactured for clients focused on athleticwear, lingerie, menswear, outerwear, ready-to-wear, streetwear, swimwear, uniforms and womenswear. ARGYLE Haus of Apparel’s portfolio includes NSA Swim, Ebbets Field Flannels, Elemiints, Free People, VKTRE Moto Company, Scout Goods, TITOV, Fia Green, Activ Intimates, Inner Thread and The Loop Running Supply Co.