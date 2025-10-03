NEW GEN INITIATIVES Pacsun Launches Initiatives Aimed at Gen Z, Gen Alpha

Los Angeles–based Pacsun continues to steer youth culture as it celebrated the debut of “The Youth Report by Pacsun” and Pacsun Youth Advisory Council during its inaugural Pacsun Purpose Partner Summit, held Sept. 18 at Rolling Greens in downtown Los Angeles. The event highlighted Gen Z and Gen Alpha voices, community and purpose, drawing more than 300 experts in fashion, media, wellness, sports and entertainment, in addition to next-gen creators.

“The Youth Report” was developed in partnership with GlobalData through feedback from more than 6,000 respondents ages 11–24. This complimentary resource was created as an annual report to guide brand decision-makers, educators and those who shape culture as they learn the priorities and influences that drive young consumers.

“Pacsun has adopted a stewardship role toward young people—this is why we designed ‘The Youth Report’ as an open resource to provide meaningful takeaways that help others engage, uplift and celebrate these generations and honor their voices,” said Brieane Olson, CEO of Pacsun.

Pacsun also launched its Youth Advisory Council, which comprises Gen-Z and Gen-Alpha creators who will work with the brand’s executives on product strategy, creative campaigns and cultural initiatives during 2025 and 2026. The group’s members—Anna Sitar, Anais and Mirabelle Lee, Jabari and Malik Williams, Life.w.Bex, Mark Aoki, Melody Hurd, Shea Durazzo, Sienna Lewis, Teala Dunn, and Valera Djordjevic—will gain professional development through quarterly mentorship sessions, creative workshops and brand activations, while they also influence Pacsun’s future.

These initiatives launched on the heels of the release of Pacsun’s second NFL x ALEALI MAY collection. The limited-edition collection was designed and styled by Los Angeles native Aleali May and speaks to Pacsun’s understanding of sports and athletes as major influences in youth culture, fashion and style.

The collection launched Sept. 16 in Pacsun stores and online with T-shirts retailing at $45 and hoodies priced at $80, both in sizes S–XL.

“What excites me about this collection is showing how sports energy translates into streetwear that people want to live in,” said May.