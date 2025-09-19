FASHION Hellmann’s Collection Makes NFL Debut Styled by L.A.’s Kyle Smith

Condiments brand Hellmann’s recent move into denim with its House of Hellmann’s collection included an NFL debut by New York Giants linebacker Kayvon Thibodeaux, designed by Zero Waste Daniel and styled by Los Angeles–based stylist Kyle Smith. As NFL players increasingly become fashion influencers, often showcasing their style choices—particularly their pregame looks—Hellmann’s used the collection to celebrate the trend of moving away from rigid, outdated fashion rules that forbid wearing “no white after Labor Day.” The three-piece capsule featured a baseball-style cap, jacket and pant in a creamy Hellmann’s-mayonnaise hue.

“This collection represents the next chapter of Hellmann’s ambition to be synonymous with game-day culture—bringing the worlds of food, football and fashion together in one bold statement,” said Jessica Grigoriou, senior vice president of marketing, condiments, at Unilever North America, the parent company of Hellmann’s. “The rich and creamy texture of our mayonnaise and the fashionable texture of a creamy denim blend created the perfect opportunity to launch a first-of-its-kind denim wardrobe, designed for tastemakers and tailgaters.”

Thibodeaux debuted the Smith-styled look during his pregame tunnel walk on Sept. 7 preceding the Giants’ game against the Washington Commanders.

“The tunnel walk is my runway and a place I get to express myself through style,” said Thibodeaux. “Teaming up with Hellmann’s and Zero Waste Daniel to design my custom fit is about challenging outdated style rules. I’ve always brought my own flavor to my game-day looks, and the House of Hellmann’s denim collection is an extension of that. When it comes to style and taste, there are no rules.”

Smith has worked with the NFL since December 2021, starting as a fashion-content strategist with the organization. He was promoted to fashion editor in September 2024.

The Cream Cut collection is priced at $50–$195 and is available online at houseofhellmanns.com.