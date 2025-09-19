TRADE SHOW REPORT Las Vegas Apparel Enjoys Robust Attendance





















Attendees welcomed the Sunday opening of ANDMORE’s Las Vegas Apparel, co-located with Womenswear in Nevada at The Expo at World Market Center Aug. 17–20, giving them a jump on the other fashion markets.

“Crossover traffic from WWIN continued to gain momentum, and quality buyers left large orders across the floor,” said Caron Stover, ANDMORE SVP, leasing, apparel.

The array of amenities and ease of flow pleased participants. Stover noted that “our anchor tenants reported this was their best show since joining LVA over three years ago.”

Young-contemporary trends included a mix of knits and lace, abstract patterns with florals, and denim pants, dresses, crab themes and Western wear.

“We’re trying to get people out of their comfort zone and show them if they like something and it puts a smile on their face they should wear it. Life is too short,” said Matthew McPherson of the Blue Flamingo Boutique in Castle Rock, Wash.

J.nna, designed and partially produced in Vernon, Calif., showcased a quilted jacket with a green and pink rose-garden pattern, pink seam stripes, large front pockets and zipper with cinch-waist ties that turn into a bow. “This is by far a big seller for us,” said owner Jay Kim.

Los Angeles brand ee.some paired a subtle barrel pant in a paisley print priced at $31.75 with a sleeveless transitional knit with cowboy detail priced at $22.80. “Western and bohemian styles have been our main attractions recently due to Western being a trend this Fall/Winter season. Our brand carries a variety of styles, but we do best with easy bodies with unique details. Clients are still comfortable but feel stylish and trendy,” said Hayley Lesh, trade-show coordinator for the brand.

Los Angeles–designed Sage + Fig featured super-fun patchwork knit tops in playful colors including a trendy oversized boho quilted peace-sign hoodie with pockets in 100 percent French terry paired with a loose elastic-knit bottom priced between $20 and $30.

The number-one item for Commerce, Calif.–based Entro was its quarter-zip cotton blouse with elevated floral pattern, knit collar and sleeve cuff priced at $19.25.