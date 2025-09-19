BEDAZZLED! Swim Week Las Vegas Dazzles With Flash and Makes History























Swim Week Las Vegas Powered by Art Hearts Fashion returned for a second year at AREA15 Aug. 15–17 delivering one of the most iconic and immersive experiences yet. The week was filled with unforgettable runway moments, cutting-edge video mapping inside AREA15, and lively celebrations that continued poolside and into the night at Fontainebleau, LIV Beach and LIV Nightclub.

A dynamic roster of talent was highlighted at the three-day event, which featured collections from California-based designers Alexis Monsanto, Kenneth Barlis, David Tupaz, Xbqini, Milla Stone, Maribel J, Henri Costa, Christian Audigier and Mister Triple X, each bringing their own distinctive style and creative vision to the runway.

AHF has become a driving force for fashion, art and entertainment dedicated to showcasing renowned and innovative designers and artists at the forefront of fashion week from coast to coast. .

In addition, A Celebration of Indigenous Heritage and International Flair made its highly anticipated debut in Guatemala on Aug. 22. The event marked a milestone for the country, weaving together the vibrant traditions of local indigenous design with the innovative expressions of international couture.

At the heart of this celebration was designer Chavez Inc., an indigenous creative voice who championed AHF’s arrival in Guatemala. Chavez’s vision to spotlight Guatemalan culture and artistry resonated powerfully throughout the evening.

“Guatemala is a country overflowing with creativity, talent and cultural richness,” said Erik Rosete, founder and president of Art Hearts Fashion. “It was an honor to bring our international platform here and share the stage with incredible indigenous and Latin designers whose voices deserve the world’s spotlight.”