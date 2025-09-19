TRADE SHOW REPORT Womenswear in Nevada Shines With Quality Brands























Womenswear in Nevada, co-located with ANDMORE’s Las Vegas Apparel, created a valuable and seamless fashion ecosystem at The Expo at World Market Center Aug. 17–20.

“We’re excited about the momentum at WWIN, where growth in the women’s modern-sportswear category and now The Men’s Edit is fueling a stronger, more connected marketplace,” said Mel Montes, VP, WWIN.

Trusted and new brands brought an array of options from boho chic to classics to basics with a touch of glamour.

Petit Pois by Viviana G in Miami celebrates the iconic fashion journey with boho classics with a European flavor. The display was reminiscent of an enchanted forest with washable garments in Italian mesh and whimsical prints. A cardigan, bejeweled in vintage buttons, 3D embroidered appliqués and rhinestones was priced at $89. A dress with stretch belt was priced at $179.

Los Angeles–based Adore mixes fun, bold and unique trendsetting pieces with multiple fabrics for women ages 20 to 80. A patchwork coat with fur choker collar and cuffs incorporating a leopard print and floral design with denim trim and pockets was priced at $79.

“We’re here looking for Spring and the latest styles for January and February events in Arizona,” said Lauren Phillips, a co-owner and general manager of the Pretty Please Collective boutiquesa. “Women love dresses, and everyone wants to find the latest spring colors. Once the holidays are over then they want to get out of the fall colors. Blues are always good for us, and we’re finding some pretty green colors too.”

Fenini’s timeless fashion or “art you can wear” showcased the whole look with 100 percent cotton jumpsuit sets made in Baldwin Park, Calif. The boxy, forgiving fits with detail buttons, mesh pockets and fun play with texture were priced at $69.

Fourth-generation family-owned Scully in Oxnard, Calif., known for its leather and contemporary men’s and women’s apparel, was doing well with its easy-fit western Yoke shirtdresses in cotton and denim.

The top seller for Fifteen Twenty, the higher-end companion to Karen Kane, which is made in Los Angeles, was a knit shirtdress. “It has a V neckline with floral woven bottom and tied waist designed to look like two pieces,” said President Michael Kane.

The second installation of The Men’s Edit brought additional brands into the mix from accessories to tailored suits. Brands included Dioza Italy, Elie Balleh, English Laundry, San Malone, Tiglio Inc. and Vitarelli.