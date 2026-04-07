INSIDE THE INDUSTRY DeSL Enters Agreement With TSG to Strengthen Digital Textile Ecosystem

DeSL—Discover e-Solutions Ltd)—a global provider of AI-powered product PLM solutions for fashion, apparel, retail and footwear, has entered into a strategic agreement with Textile Solutions Group, a technology group focused exclusively on digital solutions for the textile and apparel industry.

The agreement strengthens DeSL’s ability to support brands and manufacturers with connected digital workflows spanning product development, sourcing and supply-chain operations while enhancing long-term investment capacity, global reach and access to a broader international presence across key textile and apparel markets.

“Entering this strategic agreement with TSG strengthens our ability to invest in innovation, deepen integration across the supply chain and support our customers with an even more connected digital ecosystem,” said DeSL founder and CEO Colin Marks.