INSIDE THE INDUSTRY Fast Simon Instantly Tells Merchandisers What Products Are Successful, Overexposed—or Hidden Gems

For the first time in e-commerce, merchandisers using Fast Simon can quickly and accurately optimize products for maximum conversion and revenue—and measure the short- and long-term opportunity costs of merchandising decisions.

With its breakthrough AI solution, Fast Simon instantly and accurately tells merchandisers:

How quickly does a product become successful? Is a new product a winner or a dud? What other products are hidden winners?

Are products and collections optimized for maximum potential? What products are overexposed at the expense of others?

How do today’s merchandising decisions impact future portfolio success?

“The sooner merchandisers know the true performance of a product, the faster they can adapt and make more money,” said Zohar Gilad, co-founder and CEO of Fast Simon.