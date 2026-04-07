INSIDE THE INDUSTRY JOOR Integrates Proprietary AI Tool Into Shoppable Fall ’26 Women’s Trend Report





JOOR, the fashion industry’s leading wholesale platform, has added a new, exclusive AI tool to its human curation process. Here are the six main FW26 trends outlined in JOOR’s Fall 2026 Trend Report:

● Nouveau Tuxedo: classic black-tie dressing is reimagined with new proportions and silhouettes

● Moody Maroon: shades of deep burgundy, oxblood and maroon saturated runways

● Cocooned Confidence: elongated oval sleeves and bubble skirts create cocoon-like looks

● Intarsia Knits: multicolored argyle, jacquard and geometric patterns portray an eclectic take on cold-weather dressing

● Lean Tailoring: sharply cut separates with an ultra slim fit usher in a new era in tailoring

● Leather Bombers: flight jackets and classic bomber styles emerge as a cornerstone piece this season