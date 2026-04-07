INSIDE THE INDUSTRY ORTA and Archroma Launch Denim Collection Dyed With Wool Waste

Archroma, a global leader in specialty chemicals, and Orta Anadolu, the premium Türkey-based denim manufacturer behind the ORTA brand, recently announced a collaboration to bring circular dye chemistry into commercial denim production.

The partnership showcased at Kingpins Amsterdam with ORTA’s first denim collection dyed with Archroma’s FiberColors dyes. FiberColors are synthesized with a minimum of 50 percent wool waste sheep farmers would otherwise have to dispose of.

The dyes deliver the same fastness performance as sulfur dyes and are GOTS-approved. ORTA selected three shades from the FiberColors palette: TEAK (brown), SLATE (blue-gray) and GRAPHITE (dark gray) for the collection, reflecting its characteristic approach of combining distinctive aesthetics with responsible production and underscoring the commercial readiness of FiberColors for premium-denim applications.