INSIDE THE INDUSTRY Dallas Market Center Promotes Cunningham and Harper to New Positions

Jill Cunningham







The Dallas Market Center has announced that Jill Cunningham has been promoted to Executive Vice President of Apparel Leasing and Amy Harper has been promoted to executive vice president of marketing, both reporting directly to president and CEO Cindy Morris.





Cunningham has been with the DMC apparel leasing team since 2018 and oversees all permanent and temporary leasing for women’s, men’s, children’s, Western and English exhibitors as well as fine jewelry. “Under Jill’s leadership we have become the largest apparel and accessories marketplace in North America,” said Morris.





Veteran Harper has been with the company since 2001, managing an increasing number of responsibilities to drive awareness, engagement and traffic to the DMC. “Amy is an outstanding, customer-obsessed leader,” said Morris.

Amy Harper





