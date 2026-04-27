INSIDE THE INDUSTRY Denim’s Future and Legacy Take Center Stage at Kingpins Amsterdam

The show brought in 1,033 attendees from 514 companies across 40 countries—a slight dip in traffic from October’s show. “Retailers and brands are being strategic with travel budgets,” said Kingpins CEO Vivian Wang.

This season the show expanded its Jeanius Hub, dedicated to startups and emerging developments, and welcomed back Made in Japan. The Most Sustainable Product initiative celebrated the latest in sustainable innovation from show exhibitors. Sustainable materials and technology were the focus at “From ESSENTIALS to SPECIALS,” a collaboration between Tunisian manufacturer Denim House and Spanish tech company Jeanologia. The show also celebrated Adriano Goldschmied, welcoming his family for a tribute that allowed them to connect with the many friends and colleagues he touched throughout his career.