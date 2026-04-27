INSIDE THE INDUSTRY DuPont Artistri Operations in Iowa Powered by 100 Percent Renewable Electricity

DuPont has announced that Artistri Digital Printing Solutions are being produced using 100 percent renewable electricity through Renewable Energy Certificates supporting DuPont’s Fort Madison, Iowa, manufacturing site. This milestone reflects the continued commitment of DuPont to advancing renewable-energy adoption across its operations and supports the company’s sustainability goals, ambition to achieve net‑zero carbon emissions by 2050 and commitment to RE100. “Transitioning our Artistri manufacturing operations to 100 percent renewable electricity underscores our commitment to operational sustainability while continuing to deliver high-performance ink solutions our customers have come to rely on,” said Rob Simpson, general manager, DuPont Artistri Digital Printing Solutions. Switching to 100 percent renewable electricity for Artistri has resulted in a 61 percent reduction in Scope 2 greenhouse-gas emissions.