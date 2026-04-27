INSIDE THE INDUSTRY Lenzing Unveils Three-Tier Cellulosic Fiber Portfolio for Next-Gen Protective Wear





The Lenzing Group has introduced Lenzing Solutions for Protective Wear with an integrated three-tier portfolio anchored by Lenzing FR fibers at the highest protection tier. It also brings together complementary solutions including TENCEL Lyocell fibers within a unified protective-wear architecture for the first time. The launch marks the most significant expansion of Lenzing’s protective-wear business since the company pioneered inherently flame-resistant cellulosic fiber in 1977 and comes as the global PPE market approaches an estimated USD 130 billion by 2033. Kevin Sun, commercial manager of FR China, said, “Customers comment that our new design is clear and elegant, creating a strong visual impact, while the new slogan—Wear With Nothing to Hold You Back—conveys a strong sense of security.”