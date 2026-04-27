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Project FAE Seeks to Unlock Post-Consumer Feedstocks for Textile-to-Textile Recycling

Monday, April 27, 2026

Fashion for Good has launched Project FAE—Feedstock Activation Europe—to

  1. assess the feasibility of advanced preprocessing technologies needed to channel non-rewearable post-consumer textiles into textile-to-textile recycling at scale,
  2. develop a framework for large-scale regional sorting hubs and
  3. create a practical, commercial structure for the wider industry to act on.

The project is a response to one of the most pressing problems in textile circularity: making post-consumer waste a viable, commercially competitive raw material for recyclers. Led by Fashion for Good, the project unites adidas, BESTSELLER and Inditex alongside a wide network of sorters, recyclers and ecosystem partners working together to turn findings into lasting infrastructure change.

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