TRADE SHOW REPORT Global Innovation and Technology Featured at Texworld NYC























Thousands of global textile and apparel professionals braved the winter storm for three days of sourcing, discovery and industry exchange at the winter editions of Messe Frankfurt’s Texworld NYC, Apparel Sourcing NYC and the colocated Printsource, held Jan. 20–22 at the Javits Center.

Exhibitors from 18-plus countries participated in the premier textile sourcing event in New York. Dozens of product categories were represented across the show floor. Five country pavilions—Bangladesh, Taiwan, Korea, Mexico and Uzbekistan—highlighted the global participation.

The newly expanded Innovation Hub demonstrated how technology solutions, next-generation materials, industry services, solutions supporting digital transformation and AI can be applied across product development and production workflows.

“This was my first time exhibiting at Texworld NYC as an innovator, and it was truly an amazing experience,” said Mari Medina, founder and creative director of April Knit Studio. “I met so many new entrepreneurs who are just starting their brands and are strong potential clients for my business. Texworld NYC is a great platform to connect, build relationships and grow internationally.”

There was strong interest in how artificial intelligence is shaping the future of the textile industry. “With this momentum, we are proud to further roll out Texpertise Focus AI as a global program focus throughout our more than 60 textile shows in 13 countries worldwide to foster orientation on AI in the industry,” said Olaf Schmidt, vice president textiles and textile technologies at Messe Frankfurt GmbH.

Texworld and Apparel Sourcing Los Angeles will take place July 21–23 at the California Market Center, immediately followed by the New York editions July 29–31 at the Javits Center. “We look forward to welcoming the industry back on both coasts this July and continuing the progress seen at this winter edition,” said Jennifer Bacon, vice president of fashion and apparel, Messe Frankfurt Inc.