GUESS JEANS Opens Los Angeles Homecoming Flagship

Alexandra Romero, Contributing Writer | Thursday, February 12, 2026








GUESS JEANS opened its Los Angeles Homecoming Store at Melrose Avenue and San Vicente Boulevard Jan. 31, signaling a return to the brand’s California roots and the next phase of its global retail strategy. Led by Chief New Business Development Officer Nicolai Marciano, the two-story, 3,000-square-foot flagship is positioned as more than a retail location, blending product, design and community engagement.

Built as a stand-alone structure, the store features sustainable materials and a flexible layout designed to support customization, creative collaboration and live programming. The space reflects a shift toward experiential retail, with architecture and storytelling playing a central role in the customer journey.

The Los Angeles opening joins GUESS JEANS flagships in Tokyo, Amsterdam and Berlin, reinforcing the brand’s expansion as a global lifestyle platform. As GUESS approaches its 45th anniversary, the Homecoming Store underscores a renewed focus on heritage-driven innovation and culturally relevant retail experiences.

