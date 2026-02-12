NEWS Inside the Industry

Fit3D, according to the body-scanning tech firm, isn’t always about innovation but rather about unlocking more value in the product. SNAP by Fit3D now runs on the Samsung Galaxy Tab A9+, making it more affordable and more available. By designing SNAP as software first, hardware constraints are removed while ROI is increased. No proprietary machines also means no shipping delays nor hardware maintenance. Designed primarily for fitness industries, Fit3D’s scanning technology can now also be used by apparel designers due to the precision of its measurements such as waist, chest, hip and more. Its sister company, WAIR, uses fit tech to reduce return rates and lead to conversions, meaning the days of multiple samples and tight margins are long gone.

Otis College Fashion Design juniors and seniors are paired with professional mentors each year who provide the students with insight into the future of fashion. Juniors focus on casual and active sportswear in the moderately priced market, including a sustainable design project, while seniors work on tailored garments and eveningwear for the luxury market. This year, seniors are leading a groundbreaking sustainability project in collaboration with modern fashion brand FRAME and the Salvation Army. At the beginning of the academic year, mentors provide design direction to their group of mentees. The recently announced mentors include six Fashion Design alumni. Juniors mentors include: Vera Neumann, Nike, Vuori and Wilsons Sporting Goods. Seniors mentors include: David Meister, St. John, Vince and Activision.

NuORDER by Lightspeed announced a new product launch at the recent NRF’s Big Show, where it introduced Marketplace, a centralized destination that lets retailers shop across brands in one consistent, intuitive experience. Built on NuORDER’s network of 500-plus global brands and retailers, Marketplace helps retailers respond to shifting demand without slowing the buying process. With buying cycles quickening as retailers try to keep pace with unpredictable demand, and with many moving away from seasonal planning in favor of month-by-month buying, Marketplace closes the long-standing gap in wholesale buying by allowing retailers to react to real-time demand without juggling multiple brand portals. “We are closing the loop from supply to store to sale,” said Dax Dasilva, founder and CEO of Lightspeed.

The AAFA recently released the 26th edition of the Restricted Substance List. The RSL covers 16 categories with more than 300 chemicals and is updated to reflect additions or changes to regulations and laws that restrict or ban certain chemicals in finished apparel, footwear, accessories and home textile products. “Getting dressed is a universal task. With full to-do lists and everyday responsibilities, Americans don’t want to stress about whether their clothes are safe or ethically made—they want to trust that they are,” said AAFA president and CEO Steve Lamar. “Resources like the RSL help American companies uphold strong due diligence and compliance programs so we all can feel confident that our clothing meets high standards for quality and responsibility.”