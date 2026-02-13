TRADE SHOW REPORT New York Fabric Show Provides High-Quality Offerings

Mond Lace Textile, Inc.







A who’s who of designers, costumers, event planners, online and bricks-and-mortar fabric stores from over 35 states attended the New York Fabric Show (produced by The Fabric Shows) Jan. 12–13 at the New Yorker Hotel in Manhattan.

Offerings included a vast range of quality textiles—“We are the little show with the best suppliers!” said show producer Susan Power—and this was born out by pleased buyers.

“I found an iridescent chiffon at [Mountain View, Calif–based] Exotic Silks. I use the fabric frequently, and recently it has been very difficult to source,” said high-end designer Maria Barraza of BarrazaStyle in Stonington, Conn.”

Other exhibitors, including a contingent from Los Angeles, filled the bill as well.

MOREX Fabrics







“Our best-selling items are lace and embroidery tulle, intricate, decorative textiles in fashion and bridalwear,” said Hanna Niku, owner and president of Mond Lace Textile, Inc.

“Customers want something different, not something you see every day. Our top products are the woven and jacquard knits, mostly novelties,” said Menny Shaoulian, owner of Legacy Textile Inc..

“Our printed apparel fabrics are unique because they combine breathable and durable premium-quality materials with high printing technology to achieve and maintain vibrant, long-lasting colors and sharp details after repeated wear and washing,” said Abraham Yadegaran, president of MOREX Fabrics.

According to Eugenia Pak, marketing director of the Ermani Group Inc. in New York, “[The New York Fabric Show] is a must-attend event for professionals in the fashion and textile industries.” Ermani specializes in sustainable apparel textiles with a luxurious hand and performance fabrics from the finest mills in Italy and France. Said Pak, “Fabrics such as Ecovero, FSC-certified viscose, BCI and organic cotton and recycled wool have become some of our strongest sellers.”

The show also included an off-site New York manufacturing tour and presentations that focused on the benefits of AI for fashion designers.

Legacy Textile Inc.





