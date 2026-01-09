ASIAN FUSION Art Hearts Fashion Wows Shanghai Audience With Debut Showcase























Art Hearts Fashion launched a bold new chapter in its global expansion with an inaugural Shanghai edition. Held at The Bund in November, the debut showcase brought together the signature fusion of fashion, art and culture to one of the world’s most influential fashion capitals.

Guests experienced runway presentations that highlighted a dynamic blend of Eastern innovation and Western design perspectives, reinforcing Shanghai’s role as a leading global fashion hub.

Attendees were delighted with immersive art installations, culturally rooted programming and VIP events that reflected both the creative energy of Art Hearts Fashion and the unique spirit of Shanghai.

The showcase featured collections from an international roster of talent, including California designers Cross Colours, Mister Triple X, George Styler, House of Byfield, Glaudi, Coral Castillo, Will Franco, Maribel JD, Merlin Castell and NBA legend Lamar Odom, who joined the Art Hearts family to launch his brand Le Saint Noir by Odom in China.

Key to making the Shanghai event a reality was Julie Ping Shen, Asia executive chair of NYFW Powered by AHF, and the Huangpu District, Art Hearts Fashion co-organizers in Asia.

“I hope this platform allows the world to see the beauty of Chinese fashion, understand Chinese culture and fall in love with China through fashion,” said Shen.

“Art Hearts Fashion has always been about global unity through creativity,” said Erik Rosete, founder and president of Art Hearts Fashion. “Our debut in Shanghai represents the next step in connecting the world’s most innovative designers with audiences who appreciate boundary-pushing art, culture and fashion.”

Standout moments included debut collections, notable collaborations and finale presentations that captured the attention of international media and fashion insiders. Art Hearts Fashion’s last runway presentation of 2025, the Shanghai showcase underscored its commitment to supporting both emerging talent and established designers while deepening cross-cultural dialogue across global creative communities.