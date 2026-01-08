NEWS Inside the Industry

SPESA (Sewn Products Equipment & Suppliers of the Americas) will host its 2026 Advancements in Manufacturing Technologies Conference April 14 at the Columbus Fashion Alliance flagship—The LOOM—in Columbus, Ohio. The conference offers insight into new resources that will advance sewn-products manufacturing and brings together manufacturers, technology providers and other apparel-industry leaders. “Advancing sewn-products manufacturing is not just about the technologies we adopt. It’s about supporting and strengthening our workforce, building resilient supply chains and ensuring the long-term competitiveness of our industry,” said SPESA President Michael McDonald. “This conference represents an opportunity to celebrate innovation, share solutions and foster partnerships that will help manufacturers thrive in a rapidly evolving global landscape.”





Textile Exchange has released its final Materials Matter Standard criteria, which provide standards for raw-material production and primary processing. Development for the Materials Matter Standard began in 2021, and the end result is a framework that is applicable to real production systems based on criteria for land management, animal welfare, human rights and livelihoods, and primary processing. The standard will be effective Dec. 31 and mandatory beginning Dec. 31, 2027. “The Materials Matter Standard is more than a certification; it’s a commitment to driving measurable impact at the very start of the supply system,” said Claire Bergkamp, CEO of Textile Exchange “By aligning expectations and outcomes across the industry, this standard accelerates progress toward climate and nature goals and ensures that sustainability becomes a shared responsibility.”





SPREEAI, the AI fit-technology company, and designer Sergio Hudson have partnered to bring sizing accuracy and personalization to the direct-to-consumer luxury fashion market. The partnership began when Hudson created a custom design for co-founder and CEO of SPREEAI, John Imah. “This collaboration represents a new model for luxury—one where technology amplifies artistry rather than competing with it,” said Sergio Hudson. “Ever since John and I joined forces at the Met Gala, it has been clear that technology can enhance creativity without replacing the human touch. As we look ahead to New York Fashion Week, I’m excited to show how this partnership benefits both our brands and points to the future of luxury fashion.”





Lilysilk and TerraCycle recently celebrated the four-year anniversary of their recycling collaboration, which promotes sustainable luxury. The program encourages the brand’s customers to send their used textiles to TerraCycle using a prepaid Lilysilk Free Recycling Program label. The partnership has allowed customers in the United States to recycle 2,849 pieces—nearly 1,680 pounds—of silk and cashmere that were not eligible for donation. These items were recycled into materials used in products such as insulation and cushion filling. “As we mark this four-year milestone, our commitment to the planet grows stronger with every item given a second life,” said David Wang, CEO of Lilysilk. “Our partnership with TerraCycle reflects a shared belief that true luxury lies not only in exceptional quality but also in responsible stewardship.”