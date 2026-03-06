TRADE SHOW REPORT IFJAG Sees Growth at New Location

B & R Accessories Inc.







Energy was positive at IFJAG, The International Fashion Jewelry & Accessory Group, held Feb. 15–18. The global source for trendsetting fashion jewelry, accessories for wholesalers and large-volume retail buyers saw an increase in attendance at its new location at the Embassy Suites by Hilton Convention Center Las Vegas.

“We’re sold out this season and expanding to a fourth floor in August,” said IFJAG Executive Director Don Valcourt.

Necklaces and brooches were popular at Canoga Park, Calif.–based B & R Accessories Inc. while nautical-themed bracelets and earrings were key items for Jacqui Accessories in Murrells Inlet, S.C.