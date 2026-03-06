Inside the Industry

Li & Fung, the leading supply-chain solutions partner for consumer brands and retailers, has announced a licensing agreement with C&C California featuring category exclusivity for women’s swim, sleepwear and loungewear, and outerwear. The new collection will first be shown at the Holiday 2026 markets. New product offerings in swim will include a full collection of women’s swimwear separates, one-piece swimsuits and beachwear. Sleepwear will expand to a full collection of separates, sets and robes. The new outerwear will cover seasonal pieces from lighter windbreakers to slope-ready puffers and parkas. The new collection will honor the C&C California legacy of effortless, understated and approachable pieces that embody the spirit of the California experience with its laid-back aesthetic and West Coast vibe.





Bank & Vogue, a global leader in textile reuse and recycling, has announced a new collaboration with Coach, bringing circular craftsmanship to the forefront with a limited-edition capsule crafted from post-consumer denim. Rooted in heritage and reimagined through a modern lens, the collection celebrates pieces that grow better with time, honoring both their past and their stories still to come. Each garment embraces visible character and individuality, reinforcing Coach’s ongoing commitment to circular fashion and responsible design practices. “This Coach collection is our love letter to denim and to American-heritage pieces that only get better with time,” said Coach Creative Director Stuart Vevers. “There’s an honesty in these pieces guided by our commitment to reducing our impact on the planet.”





Aptean has announced the launch of Aptean Fashion & Apparel, its most powerful AI operations solution built for the unique demands of the fashion and apparel industry. The solution embeds apparel-specific intelligence at the core of every operation, interpreting styles, automating multi-step workflows and using AI agents to make decisions in real time. With the Aptean solution, brands and wholesalers can move from concept to customer faster and improve margins with greater confidence. Unlike traditional apparel ERPs built on aging frameworks with disconnected modules, Aptean Fashion & Apparel gives brands a modern, scalable, cloud-native foundation with AI agents that move quickly across applications and data, improving operational precision and delivering intelligence that legacy systems and generic ERPs simply cannot match.





Wrangler, the legendary denim brand, has introduced its first-ever pair of denim riding jeans made with Dyneema, the world’s strongest fiber. Owned by Avient Corp., an innovator in materials solutions, Dyneema is bringing a new level of lightweight durability to performance denim. Wrangler has launched two styles of its women’s riding jean that fuse authentic Western heritage with Dyneema fibers—fifteen times stronger than steel yet light enough to float on water. Designed with input from female riders and finished with classic Wrangler five-pocket styling and authentic Western details, both the Skylar High-Rise Relaxed and Rodeo High-Rise Boot are crafted from a soft cotton blend reinforced with Dyneema fibers in addition to a contoured waistband for comfort, coverage and security.