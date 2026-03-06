TRADE SHOW REPORT MAGIC Rocks Denim























MAGIC was held at the Las Vegas Convention Center Feb. 17–19 with an emphasis on trends in the Central Hall and young contemporary coupled with contemporary at MAGIC in the North Hall.

There was an abundance of day-to-eveningwear, beach and resortwear to classic and cozy, lace and embroidered, layered looks for Fall. Butter yellow, leopard print and Americana were hot.

Buyers leaned toward and found more fun denim from basics with a little trend to barrel to the comeback of slimmer jeans. Cuffs, studs, coated and bejeweled denim were all on trend.

Los Angeles denim brands—from Flying Monkey to Hidden Jeans, Mica Denim and more—were represented well.

Bayeas Denim, designed in Los Angeles, offered eye-catchers like its authentic-style custom lace pant with heat-fused rhinestones and intricate lace with metallic threads and flowers and birds on the legs. It’s been its hottest core piece for three seasons.

The biggest-selling item at L.A.-based Bibi was a knit top with the American flag. Taking pictures of flowers inspired designer Seunghyun Min to create a collection of denim with detailed floral prints.

Daze Denim, headquartered in Vernon, Calif., introduced a new mid-to-low-rise slimmer fit for summer.

The number-one seller for Fall at Monterey Park, Calif.–based Ciebon was an airy faux-linen blouse and short set with placement prints on the top and bottom, a beaded belt buckle and pockets. “She’s going to work the bar and all over the place,” said Daniel Banaga, creative director.

Fullerton, Calif.–based Recycled Karma was busy with buyers picking up extremely soft mineral-wash, vintage-look cotton T-shirts, tops and hoodies featuring rock ’n’ roll icons.

“My customer is mid-30s to late 80s, and they all want to look fabulous and have fun with their clothes. I’m looking for different and I’m finding it,” said Nicole of Nicole of Palm Desert, Calif.

Los Angeles–based Velvet Heart was on trend with its mixed denim knit pieces such as the short-sleeve sweater with gold buttons and removable denim collar as well as the striped blue and cream long-sleeve knit with denim detail.

Barefoot Dreams in Malibu, Calif., featured a two-piece knitted lounge set in deep garnet “for the lady wanting to feel cozy at home, comfy running errands and still look good,” said Frederic Barrouquere, sales.

The knit dresses with 3D flowers and pearl-studded flowers were a big hit for Spring/Summer at the trendy Balboa fashion beach club, based in Los Angeles.