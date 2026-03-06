TRADE SHOW REPORT OffPrice Moves to Las Vegas Convention Center

Original USA







Offprice, held at the Las Vegas Convention Center Feb. 17–19, was the newest addition to the Informa lineup. It featured value-priced, excess inventory and in-season apparel, accessories, footwear, and cash & carry for customers from big box to discount chain, outlet retailers, boutiques, nonprofits and e-commerce.

“We carry everything a woman desires, from beachwear to sets, Western, lace, bohemian and evening gowns,” said Ariel Birman, owner of Wholesale Fashion Trends in Vernon, Calif.

“OffPrice was our first-ever trade show and continues to be our bread and butter,” said Raymond Chen, owner and designer of Original USA in Houston. “We produce quality garments from head to toe, so all the customer needs is a pair of flip-flops and they’re good to go. I like the move to the convention center; we connected with new, big customers at this show.”

“Vendors are kind and nice. Margins are easier here. You can buy 100 and get a better price; exhibitors can do something on the spot,” said Irene Zakar of the Spoiled Rotten online boutique in Bradenton, Fla.

Wholesale Fashion Trends





